Enforcement of TxDOT's “Click It or Ticket” Campaign to Begin Monday

The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that enforcement of the "Click it or Ticket" campaign begins Monday.

According to TxDOT, as we approach Thanksgiving and more drivers take to the road, state troopers, police officers, and sheriffs' deputies across Texas will step up enforcement of the state's seat belt and child car seat laws.

The enforcement period for the "Click it or Ticket" campaign will last until Nov. 29.

Texas law requires everyone in a vehicle to be properly secured in the front or back seat or face fines and fees up to $200, TxDOT said.

Children younger than eight years old must be restrained in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they are taller than 4 feet 9 inches.

TxDOT said that if a child is not secured, the driver faces fines of up to $250.

According to TxDOT, there were 925 traffic fatalities in Texas involving an unbuckled driver or passenger in 2019.

Though approximately 9% of Texans do not wear a seat belt, the lack of seat belt usage was reported in 42% of traffic fatalities for those people who had the option to use a seat belt, TxDOT said.

TxDOT said that wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of death by 45% for people in the front seat of passenger cars, and it reduces the risk by 60% for those in pickup trucks since they are more likely to roll over than vehicles.

"Our annual Click It or Ticket campaign is about saving lives," TxDOT Executive Director James Bass said. "While almost 91% of Texans have gotten into the habit of using seat belts, there are still far too many motorists who are taking unnecessary chances by not buckling up. Whether you're the driver or a passenger, wearing a seat belt-day and night-is the single most effective way to protect yourself from serious injury or death in a crash."