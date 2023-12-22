Eastbound I-635 shut down near DFW Airport after 18-wheeler crash

Eastbound I-635 has been shut down after a major crash involving an 18-wheeler.

According to officials, the 18-wheeler crash occurred just before SH-114 by the north entrance of DFW Airport.

https://twitter.com/GrapevinePolice/status/1738142191556387016/photo/1

Officials said the driver involved in the crash only sustained minor injuries.

Eastbound I-653 will be shut down for several hours. Those commuting to work should plan an alternate route, officials said.

