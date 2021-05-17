What to Know New ramp from northbound I-35E to the DNT opens Friday

New exit is located 1/2 mile south of the current exit, before passing under Woodall Rodgers Freeway

Permanent relocation of the I-35E southbound to Woodall Rogers Freeway exit ramp TBD

The Texas Department of Transportation plans to open the new exit ramp leading from northbound Interstate 35E to the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) Friday

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The exit ramp is being permanently relocated a half-mile south of the current ramp, which will be closed when the new ramp opens at 5 a.m. on May 21, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and be prepared to take the earlier exit to get to the DNT. Please see the attached flyer for more information and detailed maps of the new route. The video demonstration below may also be helpful.

This work is part of the $79 million Lowest Stemmons project to improve traffic flow and mobility with the addition of new ramps adjacent to the existing highway, which is currently the eighth-most congested highway segment in the state. The project stems from TxDOT's Texas Clear Lanes effort to relieve congestion in major metropolitan areas.

The permanent relocation of the I-35E southbound to Woodall Rogers Freeway exit ramp will be announced at a later date.