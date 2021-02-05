DFW Road Construction Updates Through Feb. 12

Several construction zones could cause traffic delays through next week. Here is a list of some of the ongoing construction projects in some of the more heavily-trafficked areas.

SOUTHLAKE – Eastbound SH 114 from Davis Boulevard to Kirkwood Boulevard will have the far-right lane closed daily Feb. 8-12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for construction. Various ramps will also be closed.

FORT WORTH – Eastbound I-20 from Winscott Road to Bryant Irvin Road will have the far-right lane closed nightly Feb. 10-11 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for bridge construction activities.

FORT WORTH – North and southbound SH 199/Henderson Street at Calvert Street will have various lanes closed Feb. 9-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for construction.

ARLINGTON – Eastbound Spur 303/Pioneer Parkway will have the right lane closed from Collins Street to Daniel Drive Feb. 8-12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for construction.

FORT WORTH – North and southbound US 287 will have single lane closures at various locations from Rosedale Street to Mitchell Boulevard Feb. 8-11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for maintenance activities.

PROSPER- All lanes of the westbound US 380 frontage road will close between north- and southbound Dallas Pkwy through Feb. 7th. 9 p.m.- 5 a.m. daily.

Detour to westbound US 380: Turn right onto northbound Dallas Pkwy. Continue to W. First St. and take the U-turn. Continue south to US 380 and turn right

HASLET – Construction has begun for the bridge replacement on Keller Haslet Road at Henrietta Creek in Haslet. The existing bridge will be closed for the duration of the project, and motorists will be directed through a marked detour. The project is estimated for completion summer of 2021.

ARLINGTON – Northbound SH 360 from Park Row Drive to Lamar Boulevard will be reduced to one lane from 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5 to 6 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 7 for construction activities.

ARLINGTON – Westbound I-30 from Great Southwest Parkway to Baird Farm Road will have various lanes closed nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Feb. 5-6 for construction activities.

DALLAS – The eastbound I-635 main lanes between Abrams Road and Forest Lane will be closed on the evening of Friday, Feb. 5 and the westbound I-635 main lanes between Forest Lane and Abrams Road will be closed on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 6. The closures are required to facilitate the partial bridge demo of the Forest Lane and Abrams Road bridges along the 635 East Project. Street closures at Forest Lane, Abrams Road and Markville Drive will also be required in addition to the main lane closures. Main lane traffic will be detoured to the frontage roads. Closures start at 8 p.m. each night through 7 a.m. the following morning.

DART / TRE — Medical/ Market Center Construction will impact TRE passengers on Saturday Feb 6. DART shuttle buses will replace TRE trains between Downtown Irving/Heritage Crossing, Medical/Market Center, Victory and EBJ/Union stations.