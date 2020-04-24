DFW Construction Closures to Know

A list of construction closures through May 1.

April 24-26

Irving: The Mockingbird/Peavy Bridge and Loop 12 Walton Walker will close this weekend for bridge demolition.

DART Construction delays: Orange Line customers should allow extra time for travel on Saturday and Sunday, April 25 and 26, due to Irving Signature Bridge construction.

Sam Rayburn Tollway: Friday, April 24, through the morning of Saturday, April 25 (overnight).

The following ramps will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, April 24, through 5 a.m. Saturday, April 25:

Eastbound entrance ramp from State Highway 121 Business

Eastbound entrance ramp from Denton Tap Road

Westbound entrance ramp from MacArthur Boulevard

The following lanes will be closed overnight from 10 p.m. Friday, April 24, through 5 a.m. Saturday, April 25:

East and westbound lanes of the Sam Rayburn Tollway between Denton Tap Road and MacArthur Boulevard

Week of April 27 - May 2

Dallas: Construction has begun on the 635 East Project on Interstate 635. As part of this construction, the High-Occupancy Vehicle (HOV)/Express Managed Toll Lanes between U.S. 75 and I-30 will close Monday morning, April 27, until the end of the project in late 2024.

Northwest Tarrant County: North and southbound U.S. 287 from the Tarrant County line to I-35W will have the far-left lane closed daily April 27 through May 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tarrant County: North and southbound Texas 121 from Bedford Road to Cheek-Sparger Road will have the far-left lane closed April 27-May 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fort Worth: Westbound I-30 from Oakland Boulevard to Riverside Drive will have the far-right lane closed daily April 27 through May 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for maintenance. Various ramps will also be closed.

Fort Worth: East and westbound Texas 183/Ephriham Avenue/NE 28th Street from Texas 199 to Azle Avenue will have various lanes closed daily April 27-May 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All road work is weather permitting.