DFW Construction Closures to Know

A list of construction closures through May 1.
April 24-26
Irving: The Mockingbird/Peavy Bridge and Loop 12 Walton Walker will close this weekend for bridge demolition.
DART Construction delays: Orange Line customers should allow extra time for travel on Saturday and Sunday, April 25 and 26, due to Irving Signature Bridge construction.
Sam Rayburn Tollway: Friday, April 24, through the morning of Saturday, April 25 (overnight).
The following ramps will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, April 24, through 5 a.m. Saturday, April 25:
- Eastbound entrance ramp from State Highway 121 Business
- Eastbound entrance ramp from Denton Tap Road
- Westbound entrance ramp from MacArthur Boulevard
The following lanes will be closed overnight from 10 p.m. Friday, April 24, through 5 a.m. Saturday, April 25:
- East and westbound lanes of the Sam Rayburn Tollway between Denton Tap Road and MacArthur Boulevard
Week of April 27 - May 2
Dallas: Construction has begun on the 635 East Project on Interstate 635. As part of this construction, the High-Occupancy Vehicle (HOV)/Express Managed Toll Lanes between U.S. 75 and I-30 will close Monday morning, April 27, until the end of the project in late 2024.
Northwest Tarrant County: North and southbound U.S. 287 from the Tarrant County line to I-35W will have the far-left lane closed daily April 27 through May 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tarrant County: North and southbound Texas 121 from Bedford Road to Cheek-Sparger Road will have the far-left lane closed April 27-May 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fort Worth: Westbound I-30 from Oakland Boulevard to Riverside Drive will have the far-right lane closed daily April 27 through May 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for maintenance. Various ramps will also be closed.
Fort Worth: East and westbound Texas 183/Ephriham Avenue/NE 28th Street from Texas 199 to Azle Avenue will have various lanes closed daily April 27-May 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All road work is weather permitting.