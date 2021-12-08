Detour Alert: SB Spur 482 to WB Texas 183 Closed Wednesday Night

The connector from southbound Spur 482 to westbound Texas 183 will be closed Wednesday night from 8:45 p.m. until 5 a.m. Thursday.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the road is being closed as part of the $300 million project reconstructing interchanges in Irving along Texas highways 183, 114, Loop 12 and Spur 482 -- around the former site of Texas Stadium.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Drivers hoping to avoid the interchange can exit 114 north and take Loop 12 south to 183 westbound.

The project is anticipated to be completed in mid-2023, weather permitting.

TxDOT is urging motorists to use caution in the work zone and to closely follow detour signs and plan ahead for extra travel time.

Visit DriveTexas.org for the latest road closures on this project and others.