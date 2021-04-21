Denton County Seeks Public Feedback with New RideShare Program

As Denton County prepares to welcome its new rideshare program, GoZone, the county is asking for feedback from users.

The current phase of the GoZone project began Monday, in an effort to understand the customer experience before rolling forward with the program.

GoZone is powered by Via and functions through an app as an on-demand rideshare service to different zones within and sometimes between Denton County.

The goal is to provide vans dedicated to transporting citizens in a safe, efficient, convenient, accessible, and affordable way.

The Denton County Transportation Authority Board of Directors plans to meet at the end of July to discuss customer feedback and possible approval of the service.

Earlier this year the city of Arlington expanded its partnership with Via to cover the entire city limits. Arlington launched its pilot with Via in 2017 when it discontinued its MAX bus service.

