A major crash involving at least four vehicles on westbound Interstate 635 in Garland is causing heavy backups Tuesday morning, police said.

One of the vehicles went off the overpass and flipped below, police said. An 18-wheeler was involved.

The injuries reported are non-life-threatening, a Garland police public information officer said.

Samantha Davies says drivers can use Buckner Boulevard as an alternate route.

No other information was available.