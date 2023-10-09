Fort Worth

Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down eastbound I-20 near Hulen Mall in Fort Worth

By NBCDFW Staff

Accident investigators have shut down eastbound I-20 near Hulen Mall in Fort Worth after a deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver early Monday morning.

Just before 3 a.m. Fort Worth police called to a fatal accident in the 4700 block of I-20.

An NBC 5 crew dispatched to the area, found emergency vehicles blocking the road ahead of a head-on collision between an SUV and pickup truck.

Police at the scene told NBC 5 the pickup was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-20 when it crashed into an SUV.

The driver of the pickup and the driver of the SUV were both pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the pickup was taken to JPS Hospital.

No other information was available as investigators continue to look into what happened.

As of 5 a.m., the interstate was still closed, and traffic is diverted to the service road.

Traffic

Covering traffic news that could affect your commute.

Fort Worth Oct 6

Part of I-820 closing in Fort Worth Friday night

traffic Oct 5

Part of I-20 closing in Forest Hill Thursday night

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us