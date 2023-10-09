Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down eastbound I-20 near Hulen Mall in Fort Worth

Accident investigators have shut down eastbound I-20 near Hulen Mall in Fort Worth after a deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver early Monday morning.

Just before 3 a.m. Fort Worth police called to a fatal accident in the 4700 block of I-20.

An NBC 5 crew dispatched to the area, found emergency vehicles blocking the road ahead of a head-on collision between an SUV and pickup truck.

Police at the scene told NBC 5 the pickup was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-20 when it crashed into an SUV.

The driver of the pickup and the driver of the SUV were both pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the pickup was taken to JPS Hospital.

No other information was available as investigators continue to look into what happened.

As of 5 a.m., the interstate was still closed, and traffic is diverted to the service road.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.