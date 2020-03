One person is dead and another injured after a crash on Texas 183 in Irving early Thursday morning, firefighters say.

It happened about 1:20 a.m. along westbound 183 between Grauwyler Road and Texas 114. An Irving Fire Department official said the incident involved one vehicle.

All westbound lanes of the freeway were closed in the area at 4:30 a.m. It's not clear when the highway will reopen.

No further information was made available.