Deadly Crash Closes Loop 820 in Haltom City

A deadly crash closed part of Interstate 820 Friday morning in Haltom City, authorities say.

A MedStar Mobile Ambulance spokesman said the crash happened before 8 a.m. along Northeast Loop 820 at Haltom Road. One person was dead and two others were injured, MedStar said.

All eastbound lanes of Loop 820 were closed between Haltom Road and U.S. 377, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

It's not clear when the freeway will be reopened.

No further information was immediately available.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.