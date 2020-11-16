DART D2 Subway Reaches 30% Design Completion Milestone

The Dallas Area Rapid Transit D2 Subway project has reached another important milestone.

According to DART, 30% of the preliminary design was completed on Oct. 30.

DART said a Final Environmental Impact Statement is being prepared in cooperation with Federal Transit Administration.

The Final Environmental Impact Statement will be issued in combination with a Record of Decision to environmentally clear the project so it can advance into the next stage of development.

DART said it has been working closely with Federal Transit Administration to position the project for federal funding and entry into the next phase of the Capital Investment Grant program known as Engineering.

Once the Final Environmental Impact Statement and the Record of Decision have been issued and the Federal Transit Administration approves the project into the Engineering phase, DART will begin detailed design and construction on the project, DART said.

According to DART, public, agency, and stakeholder involvement will continue to be integral to the process.

Additional information about D2 and an animation for two of the D2 Subway stations, Metro Center and Commerce, can be found at www.dart.org/D2.