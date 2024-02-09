Dallas-Fort Worth drivers spent almost 2 hours extra in rush hour last year

Expect to spend more time in traffic as drive times in Dallas-Fort Worth have increased since the mid-pandemic era, according to mapping and location tech giant TomTom.

In 2023, an extra 10 seconds was added to the time it takes to drive about six miles in the metro area, according to TomTom. Data from the company showed an average six-mile drive went from over nine minutes in 2021 to almost 12 minutes in 2023.

The additional seconds meant that drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area spent an average of 89 hours driving and 23 of those hours stuck in traffic.

According to TomTom, working from home one day a week can save local commuters $52 in gas, equating to 17 fewer hours of driving annually. Those working home three days per week could save 51 hours on the road and $157 in costs.

Regarding the time of the day, post-work rush hour adds an average of four minutes to a six-mile trip, compared to only a three-minute longer morning commute, per TomTom’s data. Over the year, DFW drivers spent about 23 more hours diving in rush hour, 2 hours and 12 minutes more than in 2022.

Tuesdays between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. are the slowest in the week, taking 12 minutes and 10 seconds for a six-mile trip.