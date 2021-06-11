Dallas Construction Closures You Need to Know This Weekend

Two big construction closures will happen in Dallas this weekend.

Friday Evening

All lanes of southbound Interstate 35E at U.S. 67 will be closed overnight for construction on the U.S. 67 overpass bridge. The southbound I-35E main lane closure is scheduled to last from 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

During the closure, the following detour will be in place: Southbound I-35E traffic will continue right on southbound U.S. 67 and take the southbound U.S. 67 exit ramp to eastbound Interstate 20 to return to I-35E.

Saturday Evening

All lanes of both eastbound and westbound Interstate 635 at Greenville Avenue will be closed Saturday evening. The closure is required to perform a partial bridge demolition of the Greenville Avenue overpass bridge at I-635.

Street closures at Markville Drive and Greenville Avenue will take place, in addition to several ramp closures. Both directions of main lane traffic will be detoured to the frontage roads during the scheduled work.

(Closed at 8 p.m.) All lanes of eastbound I-635 at Greenville Avenue.

DETOUR : Eastbound main lane traffic will be detoured to take the exit to Greenville Avenue (Exit 18A) and remain on the frontage road to access the entrance ramp between Greenville Avenue and Abrams Road.

(Closed at 8 p.m.) All lanes of westbound I-635 at Greenville Avenue.

DETOUR : Westbound main lane traffic will be detoured to take the exit to Greenville Avenue (Exit 18A) and remain on the frontage road to access either the entrance ramp after Greenville Avenue (on the left) or the frontage road ramp to northbound and southbound US 75 (on the right).

All lanes of the eastbound I-635 TEXpress Lanes prior to U.S. 75 will be closed. Traffic will be directed to exit at Coit Road onto the main lanes.

(Closed at 8 p.m.) The entrance ramp to eastbound I-635 from northbound and southbound U.S. 75.

(Closed at 8 p.m.) The entrance ramp to eastbound I-635 from northbound and southbound U.S. 75.

DETOUR : Drivers must use the direct connector exit towards Greenville Avenue and travel through the intersection to access the entrance ramp to eastbound I-635 located past the Greenville Avenue intersection.

(Closed at 8 p.m.) The entrance ramp to eastbound I-635 at TI Boulevard.

DETOUR : Drivers will be detoured along Valley View Lane and the westbound I-635 frontage road toward the U.S. 75 U-Turn to access the eastbound I-635 frontage road. From there, drivers will continue toward the entrance ramp just past Greenville Avenue.

(Closed at 7 p.m.) All lanes of Greenville Avenue at I-635.

DETOUR : Northbound and southbound Greenville Avenue traffic will use Forest Lane, Abrams Road and Walnut Street to access Greenville Avenue.

(Closed at 7 p.m.) Markville Drive at the eastbound I-635 frontage road.

DETOUR: Drivers will be detoured south on Greenville Avenue to access Markville Drive on the left. To access eastbound I-635, drivers will continue south on Greenville Avenue and turn left on Forest Lane to access the Forest Lane entrance ramp.

All work is weather permitting and expected to cause traffic delays. Avoid these areas if you can.