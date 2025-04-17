Dallas

Crash involving 18-wheeler shuts down I-45 south of Dallas, causes traffic delays

A crash on I-45 south of Dallas is causing traffic delays for drivers on Thursday morning.

The crash, which involved an 18-wheeler and another vehicle, took place in the northbound lanes on I-45 just south of Loop 12 and north of Simpson-Stuart.

The northbound lanes of I-45 are shut down as authorities respond to the scene. There is not yet a timetable for when the crash will be cleared.

Drivers who are going north into Dallas on Thursday morning should avoid I-45 if they do not want to experience delays.

