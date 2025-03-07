A major crash Friday morning closed all lanes of northbound Interstate 35W at Garden Acres Drive in south Fort Worth for several hours.

The road way reopened just before noon Friday. While the crash was cleared, northbound traffic was backed up about three miles to Texas 174 in Burleson.

At least one person has been seriously hurt in the crash. Their condition and the cause of the crash have not been confirmed.

