Crash Closes Interstate 30 in Arlington Thursday Morning

Interstate 30 will remain closed for several hours Thursday morning following a crash, police say.
All westbound lanes of I-30 were closed at Fielder Road due to a "serious crash," Arlington police advised on social media. Police said the closure would likely last through 10 a.m.
The crash was first reported at about 4 a.m. Further details about the incident weren't immediately available.
Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.
