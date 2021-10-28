Arlington

Crash Closes Interstate 30 in Arlington Thursday Morning

Interstate 30 will remain closed for several hours Thursday morning following a crash, police say.

All westbound lanes of I-30 were closed at Fielder Road due to a "serious crash," Arlington police advised on social media. Police said the closure would likely last through 10 a.m.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The crash was first reported at about 4 a.m. Further details about the incident weren't immediately available.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Arlington
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us