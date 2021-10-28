Crash Closes Interstate 30 in Arlington Thursday Morning

Interstate 30 will remain closed for several hours Thursday morning following a crash, police say.

All westbound lanes of I-30 were closed at Fielder Road due to a "serious crash," Arlington police advised on social media. Police said the closure would likely last through 10 a.m.

6:21am- Delays growing on I-30 WB due to closure at Fielder. 2 mile back up. Avoid the area. @nbcdfw #DFWTraffic pic.twitter.com/mcofEvubDA — Samantha Davies (@SDaviesNBC5) October 28, 2021

The crash was first reported at about 4 a.m. Further details about the incident weren't immediately available.

***TRAFFIC ALERT***

I-30 Westbound is CLOSED through #ArlingtonTX at Fielder Rd. due to a serious crash. Closure will likely last through 10 AM.

Alt. routes 121/183 or 303/Pioneer Pkwy. pic.twitter.com/bRtEer0DDA — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 28, 2021

