A crash with multiple vehicles closed Interstate 35W Friday morning in Denton County.

It happened before 6 a.m. along northbound I-35W between Farm-to-Market Road 407 and Crawford Road.

Early reports indicated the crash involved a car and two 18-wheelers. Further details were not immediately available.

Argyle police said traffic was being diverted onto FM-407 as a detour and delays could run for more than two hours.

***Traffic Alert*** We are working an accident NB I-35. Northbound traffic is shut down and being diverted onto FM 407 as a detour. Expect at least a two hour delay and heavier traffic Eastbound on 407 between I-35 and 377. pic.twitter.com/i53SGLiHBU — Argyle Police Dept (@ArgylePD) October 30, 2020

