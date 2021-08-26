Denton

Crash Between Pickup and Fire Truck Closes I-35E in Denton Thursday Morning

A crash involving a fire truck and a pickup truck closed a portion of Interstate 35E in Denton Thursday morning.
It happened after 5 a.m. along the northbound lanes of I-35E between Mayhill Road and Texas 288. That section of the highway was closed as first responders worked.

The Denton Fire Department said the driver of the pickup truck was in serious condition and had to be rescued from the severely damaged vehicle.

No firefighters were hurt and no other injuries were reported.

By 6:30 a.m., traffic was backed up to Corinth Street, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Firefighters said the highway closure would last for several hours.

Authorities so far haven't said what led up to the collision.

