Construction Projects to Know Through Oct. 17

MESQUITE – The eastbound I-30 main lanes at Galloway Avenue will be closed on the evening of Friday, Oct. 9, and the westbound lanes of I-30 at Galloway Avenue will be closed on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 10, to perform beam settings at Galloway Avenue over I-30. Full closures of Galloway Avenue at I-30 and certain I-30/I-635 direct connectors will also be required in addition to the main lane closures.

SAGINAW – North and southbound FM 156 at Bailey Boswell Road will have various lanes closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 9, for construction. A flagger will direct traffic through the closure.

MANSFIELD – Southbound FM 157 from Moore Road to House Road will have the far-right lane closed daily Oct. 12-16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for maintenance activities.

FORT WORTH – East and westbound Texas 183/NE 28th Street from I-35W to US 377/E. Belknap Street will have various lanes closed daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12-17 for construction.

FORT WORTH – North and southbound East Loop 820 will have various lanes closed from Trinity Boulevard to John T White Road from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Oct. 12-15 for construction. Various ramps will also be closed.

FORT WORTH – The eastbound I-30 exit ramp to Spur 341/Lockheed Boulevard/SH 183 will be closed daily Oct. 12-16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for maintenance. Eastbound motorists can access Spur 341/Lockheed Boulevard by exiting at Cherry Lane and crossing over I-30.

FORT WORTH – Northbound West Loop 820 from US 377 to I-30 will have various lanes closed Oct. 12-16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for construction. Closures will also be scheduled 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Oct. 12-13.

FORT WORTH – Southbound East Loop 820 will have various lanes closed from Trinity Boulevard to Randol Mill Road for construction activities Oct. 9-11 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Various ramps will also be closed.

FORT WORTH – Eastbound I-30 from Riverside Drive to Oakland Boulevard will have various lanes closed Oct. 9-14, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for maintenance activities. Various ramps will also be closed.

Watch out for delays in these areas and take alternate routes. All roadwork is weather permitting.