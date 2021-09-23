traffic

Construction Closures You Need to Know Today in Arlington & Irving

Irving, Dallas and Arlington drivers may face delays

By Samantha Davies

There are several construction closures you need to know about beginning Thursday.

In Arlington, the eastbound Interstate 20 ramp to northbound Texas 360 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday for construction.

In Irving, Texas 183 will close in both directions from Spur 482 to Maryland Drive on Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday morning for bridge deck construction.

A signed detour will be in place:

  • Drivers on eastbound Texas 183 will exit at Maryland Drive/Regal Road and follow the frontage road to the next open entrance ramp.
  • Drivers on westbound Texas 183 will exit at Spur 482 and follow the frontage road to the U-turn back to Texas 183.

