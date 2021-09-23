Construction Closures You Need to Know Today in Arlington & Irving

There are several construction closures you need to know about beginning Thursday.
In Arlington, the eastbound Interstate 20 ramp to northbound Texas 360 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday for construction.
In Irving, Texas 183 will close in both directions from Spur 482 to Maryland Drive on Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday morning for bridge deck construction.
A signed detour will be in place:
- Drivers on eastbound Texas 183 will exit at Maryland Drive/Regal Road and follow the frontage road to the next open entrance ramp.
- Drivers on westbound Texas 183 will exit at Spur 482 and follow the frontage road to the U-turn back to Texas 183.