Construction Closures This Weekend

The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth have closures taking place this weekend

Friday, June 26 at 9 p.m., the on-ramp to northbound I-35W from Basswood Boulevard will close. Traffic will be redirected to the next entrance at Heritage Trace Parkway. The entrance ramp at Western Center Boulevard will also be open during this time. This closure is anticipated to last through Spring 2021.

From Texas Sky Ranger, I-35W / Basswood Blvd intersection

In Dallas, Friday, June 26, at 9 p.m. through Saturday 6 a.m., all lanes of I-35E southbound will be closed at Illinois Avenue. Saturday, June 27, 9 p.m. through Sunday, June 28, 6 a.m., the northbound lanes will be closed. East and westbound lanes of Illinois Avenue will also be closed during these times. All traffic will be detoured to the frontage roads.

