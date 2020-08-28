construction

Construction Closures this Weekend

Friday, Aug. 28 - Monday, Aug. 31

By Samantha Davies

Balch Springs: Interstate 635 southbound at Seagoville Road will be closed for bridge construction. The closure runs from 9 p.m. on Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.  There will be a gradual closure of one to two lanes beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, then traffic will be diverted to the service road. Expect delays through the weekend.

Grapevine: Interstate 635 westbound will be closed at Royal Lane for a traffic switch. The closure runs from 8 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Sunday. Traffic will be detoured to Royal Lane, then westbound on Bethel Road. Expect delays through the weekend.

Mesquite: Interstate 30 eastbound exit to Northwest Drive will be permanently closed beginning Sunday evening as part of the 635 East Project. Drivers will now need to use Exit 56A, prior to Gus Thomasson Road. 

