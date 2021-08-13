Construction Closures in Mesquite This Weekend

Expect heavy traffic delays around construction projects planned in Mesquite this weekend.

Interstate 30 will close near Interstate 635 LBJ Freeway this weekend for bridge construction. Delays are likely.

Friday Night

All closures for Part 1 will be restored by 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

All lanes of eastbound I-30 between Gus Thomasson Road and Galloway Avenue close at 10 p.m.

DETOUR : Eastbound main lane traffic will be detoured to take the exit to Gus Thomasson Road/Galloway Avenue/Northwest Drive (Exit 56A). Drivers will remain on the frontage road and will access eastbound I-30 using the entrance ramp after the Galloway Avenue intersection.

The direct connector from eastbound I-30 to northbound I-635 (Exit 56B) will close at 10 p.m.

DETOUR : Eastbound main lane traffic will be detoured to take the exit to southbound I-635 (Exit 56C) and the southbound I-635 exit to Town East Boulevard (Exit 7B). Drivers will then U-turn at Town East Boulevard to access the entrance ramp to northbound I-635, which will enable drivers to use Exit 8B (toward Texarkana) to access eastbound I-30.

Westbound I-30 will be reduced to one lane between Galloway Avenue and Gus Thomasson Road. Close at 9 p.m.

All lanes of northbound and southbound Galloway Avenue at I-30 close at 9 p.m.

DETOUR: Northbound and southbound Galloway Avenue drivers will use Barnes Bridge Road, Morningside Drive, Northwest Drive and Oates Drive to access Galloway.

Saturday Night

All closures for Part 2 will be restored by 8 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

All lanes of westbound I-30 between Galloway Avenue and Gus Thomasson Road close at 8 p.m.

DETOUR: Westbound main lane traffic will be detoured to take the exit to Galloway Avenue (Exit 57) and remain on the frontage road. Drivers will be able to access westbound I-30 using the entrance ramp after Gus Thomasson Road.

The direct connector from southbound I-635 to westbound I-30 (Exit 8A) close at 8 p.m.

DETOUR : Southbound main lane traffic will continue toward the southbound I-635 exit to Town East Boulevard (Exit 7B). Drivers will then U-turn at Town East Boulevard to access the entrance ramp to northbound I-635, which will enable drivers to use Exit 8A to access westbound I-30.

Eastbound I-30 will be reduced to one lane between Galloway Avenue and Gus Thomasson Road close at 8 p.m.

All lanes of northbound and southbound Galloway Avenue at I-30 close at 8 p.m.

DETOUR: – Northbound and southbound Galloway Avenue drivers will use Barnes Bridge Road, Morningside Drive, Northwest Drive and Oates Drive to access Galloway.

All work is weather permitting. There is a 40-50% chance for showers and thunderstorms this weekend.