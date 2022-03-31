Community Meetings Opposing 380 Bypass Plans Held in McKinney, Prosper

There is growing controversy over how to ease traffic congestion on U.S. 380 in Collin County.

Plans to build a bypass to 380 have been in the works for years.

The debate now is over where that eight-lane freeway should reconnect with the highway, in McKinney or Prosper?

Thursday, there were two community meetings held in two different locations by communities that would be affected by the proposed routes.

“It’s really ripped people,” said Joan Stuckmann, a homeowner in La Cima, a neighborhood next to TxDOT’S proposed bypass route called ‘Segment A.’

The option would connect with 380 near Ridge Road in McKinney.

TxDOT said it would displace 17 businesses and two homes.

Thursday, homeowners opposed to 'Segment A' met to share their concerns.

Jon Dell’Antonia is president of Stonebridge Ranch HOA, which has nearly 10,000 homes.

"We don't see any value in 'Segment A,' and certainly nothing that is going to help us,” Dell’Antonia said.

“'Segment A' is much more disruptive than option B,” Stuckmann said.

At the same time, their meeting was happening, another one was underway just two miles away at Cockrell Elementary School in Prosper with a room full of people opposing 'Segment B.'

“We strongly strongly strongly believe that such a bypass to the heart of this town would represent a multi-generational path of destruction,” said Jim Bridges, president of the Prosper ISD school board.

TxDOT said 'Segment B' would displace five homes and no businesses.

But founders of Manegait, a therapeutic riding center, said it would force them to close.

It would also run through housing developments under construction like the Ladera Prosper, a 250-home community for adults 55 and up.

"In addition to wiping out a great community for active adults, now you're really going to impact the school district," said John Delin, CEO of the Integrity Group.

Both the City of McKinney and Town of Prosper have passed resolutions opposing plans that would impact them the most.

Which city that is... that's the heart of the debate.

TxDOT is asking for public feedback on all proposed routes from March 22 through April 6. It emphasized to NBC 5 that no final decision has been made.

"Four alternative proposals are under consideration to accommodate the safety of current and future traffic needs," a TxDOT spokesperson wrote in an email to NBC 5.