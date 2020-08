Portions of State Highway 360 in Arlington will be closed Friday night for bridge construction.

Northbound and southbound State Highway 360 from Mitchell Street to State Highway 180/Division Street will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, weather permitting.

The Abram Street intersection at State Highway 360 will be closed to through traffic as well.

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes.