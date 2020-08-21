Bridge Demolition in Grapevine to Cause Weekend Road Closures

Road closures are scheduled in Grapevine this weekend to allow for construction and bridge demolition efforts.

NorthGate Constructors will begin the demolition of the westbound Interstate 635 bridge to southbound State Highway 121/114 from 8 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Monday, weather permitting

Crews will also complete the southbound State Highway 121 bridge to eastbound Interstate 635 as part of the I-635/SH 121 Interchange project.

Multiple closures are needed to allow crews to safely conduct the work.

Here are the closures that will wake place over the weekend:

Westbound I-635 bridge to southbound SH 121/114 from 8 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Monday

Southbound SH 121 bridge to eastbound I-635 from 8 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Monday

Northbound SH 121. Traffic will be detoured to I-635, then to the westbound I-635 on-ramp at Royal Lane to northbound SH 121.

Southbound SH 121. Traffic will be detoured to Bass Pro Drive.

Westbound I-635 to southbound SH 121/114/DFW Airport. Traffic will be detoured to Royal Lane, then to Bass Pro Drive

Southbound FM 2499 to SH 121. Traffic will be detoured to the southbound FM 2499 frontage road.

In light of the construction and road closures, drivers should plan accordingly and add extra time to their commute. Drivers can learn more about this project and other upcoming operations at dfwconnector.com.

The $371 million I-635/SH 121 Interchange project will increase capacity and connectivity between I-635, SH 121, SH 26 and FM 2499. These improvements are funded as part of the Texas Department of Transportation's Texas Clear Lanes initiative, which aims at improving congested corridors across the state.