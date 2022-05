You'll want to find an alternate route if your morning commute takes you on Interstate 30 to the Interstate 45/U.S. 75 split in Dallas.

The Dallas County Sheriff's office says an 18-wheeler hit the bridge, crashed and spilled 35,000 lbs. of eggs all over the road.

Texas Department of Transportation camera shows I-30 westbound is shutdown.

Fuel is also leaking onto the roadway. The driver of the big rig is OK.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Cleanup is expected to take a while, with no word on how long it will take.