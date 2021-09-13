Big Rig Plunged Off Fort Worth Overpass Early Monday Morning

A big rig plunged off a Fort Worth overpass closing down parts of Highway 287 early Monday morning.

The Fort Worth Police department said northbound and southbound sides of northwest Highway 287 at Bonds Ranch Road were closed after an 18-wheeler went off the overpass and landed on the road below just before 3:30 a.m.

The driver was transported to the hospital, no other injuries were reported.

An NBC 5 crew found workers continuing to clean up the scene.

The cab of the 18-wheeler was heavily damaged and no longer at the scene. The trailer was upright but mangled with more than three-fourths of the trailer torn open.

Workers were also working to clear cargo that spilled onto the Highway 287 service road. No word exactly what the cargo was, but yellow plastic bins and cardboard boxes were being loaded up.

NBC 5 contacted the Texas Department of Transportation to find out about guardrail damage after the crash but received no response.