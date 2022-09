A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 45 at E. Overton Road in Southern Dallas Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported at about 2 p.m. on a bridge north of Overton.

From a Texas Department of Transportation camera, the truck appears to have jackknifed and is blocking all three lanes of the highway.

The cause of the crash is not known and it's unclear if there are any injuries.