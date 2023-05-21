Dallas County

Big-Rig Crash Closes Eastbound I-20 in Southern Dallas County

By NBCDFW Staff

An overturned 18-wheeler has shut down eastbound Interstate 20 in southern Dallas County.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said Sunday morning a major accident involving the tractor-trailer and at least one passenger vehicle closed the eastbound lanes near Lancaster Road.

The cause of the crash and the conditions of those involved are not yet confirmed. An air ambulance was called to the crash.

It's not yet known how long the eastbound lanes will be closed to traffic.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

