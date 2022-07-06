Backup Stretches for Miles After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Southern Dallas

One person was sent to a hospital following a crash involving eight vehicles and an 18-wheeler, deputies say.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department said it happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 before J.J. Lemmon Road. Deputies counted eight vehicles and an 18-wheeler damaged in the two left lanes.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed a backup stretching for miles down I-20. Only the right lane was getting by as of 5 p.m.

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

Work was underway to clean spilled oil and clear the damaged vehicles.

Further details about what caused the crash weren't immediately known.