All Lanes of Southbound I-35E To Be Closed at US 67 Friday

The main southbound lanes of Interstate 35E will be closed at U.S. Highway 67 for construction on The Southern Gateway Project.

The closure is necessary so work crews can set a beam in place. The closure will take place overnight Friday from 9 p.m. until about 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-35E will have intermittent closures lasting approximately 15 minutes during this closure timeframe. To avoid the area, southbound I-35E traffic can use southbound US 67 and take eastbound I-20 to return to I-35E as an alternate route.

Drivers should be wary of traffic or delays and are highly encouraged to plan their drives ahead of time in advance to avoid road closures.

The Southern Gateway Project is an 11-mile, $666 million design-build construction project by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) aimed to rebuild and widen I-35E south of downtown Dallas, as well as widen U.S. 67 between I-35E and I-20 and the I-35E/U.S. 67 split to provide improved safety, traffic relief, help address roadway deficiencies and improve system linkage.

The construction will include building two reversible, non-tolling express lanes.

The project started in 2018 and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022.

