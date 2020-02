A jackknifed 18-wheeler caused delays but the crash has since been cleared on Interstate 35E in Dallas Wednesday morning.

Dallas County sheriff's deputies responded at about 11:45 p.m. to the crash scene on I-35E at I-635 in northwest Dallas. A tow truck was at the scene.

Moderate to heavy rain moving through North Texas has caused slick roads. Take it easy and plan for extra time on your commute.