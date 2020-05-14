2 Dallas Police Officers, 2 Women Injured in Overnight Crash on Interstate 35E

Two police officers and two women are hospitalized with minor injuries after a suspected drunken driver crashed into a patrol car working an unrelated crash on Interstate 35E in Dallas Thursday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were called to a major crash along southbound Interstate 35E at the Marvin D. Love Freeway split at approximately 3:55 a.m.

Police said officers shut down the freeway while the crash was cleared and investigated.

While officers were at the scene, police said 21-year-old Dominica Lopez crashed into one of the police vehicles, causing it to rotate and hit the two officers.

According to police, Lopez had two passengers in her vehicle, both 21-year-old females, who were injured and transported to Methodist Dallas Medical Center for treatment.

The passenger sitting in the back left of Lopez's vehicle suffered a broken nose, and the passenger in front right suffered a broken arm.

Both Dallas police officers were also transported to Methodist Dallas with apparent minor injuries, police said.

According to police, Lopez was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was placed under arrest for intoxication assault.

Officers are continuing to investigate this incident, police said.