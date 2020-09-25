18-Wheeler Crash Closes I-30 in West Dallas

An 18-wheeler overturned and spilled cargo after crashing along Interstate 30 in West Dallas Friday morning, shutting all westbound lanes.

The crash, reported at about 4:45 a.m., had all westbound lanes of I-30 blocked at Postal Way. By 5 a.m. traffic delays were reaching the Hampton Road exit.

Dallas County sheriff's deputies said there were injuries reported in the crash but further details weren't immediately available.

Deputies said it's unclear when the highway will be reopened.