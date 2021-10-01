18-Wheeler Crash Closes I-30 in Mesquite Friday Morning

Interstate 30 was closed in Mesquite Friday morning after an 18-wheeler crashed, causing major traffic delays for drivers heading into and leaving Dallas during the morning rush.

Mesquite police said the big rig was heading west on I-30 at about 3:40 a.m. when it struck the median barrier near Interstate 635. The impact forced the barricade into the eastbound lanes, causing additional crashes on the eastbound side.

Debris was sent across the highway, which was forced to be completely closed for several hours. By 11 a.m., all westbound lanes remained closed and were expected to remain so for several hours, police said.

Police did not immediately say what caused the driver of the 18-wheeler to lose control, nor were details on injuries available.