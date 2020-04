Interstate 20 in Parker County is closed Friday after an 18-wheeler slammed into a bridge pillar, police say.

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. at the South Lakeshore Drive overpass. The impact of the crash appeared to leave severe damage to a bridge pillar.

A tweet from Weatherford police warned drivers to avoid the area and expect delays.

Authorities have not released information regarding injuries.

TRAFFIC ALERT!

Traffic is backed up on I-20 in both directions due to a major accident at Lakeshore Drive in Hudson Oaks. Significant bridge damage. All lanes in both directions will be shut down until possibly mid-afternoon. Please avoid the area and anticipate delays. pic.twitter.com/3wwqWjzaS7 — WeatherfordTX PD (@WPDTX) April 3, 2020

