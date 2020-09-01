Mesquite

Deadly 18-Wheeler Crash Closes Eastbound I-30 in Mesquite

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A deadly crash with a car and an 18-wheeler is closing part of Interstate 30 in Mesquite Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-30 between Interstate 635 and Galloway Avenue.

Video from the scene appeared to show a car pinned underneath an 18-wheeler trailer, with police and fire crews blocking all eastbound lanes.

The ramp connecting eastbound I-30 to southbound I-635 was also closed.

A Mesquite police spokesman confirmed the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. He noted the freeway closure would last for some time as authorities investigated.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

MesquiteDallas County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us