Deadly 18-Wheeler Crash Closes Eastbound I-30 in Mesquite

A deadly crash with a car and an 18-wheeler is closing part of Interstate 30 in Mesquite Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-30 between Interstate 635 and Galloway Avenue.

Video from the scene appeared to show a car pinned underneath an 18-wheeler trailer, with police and fire crews blocking all eastbound lanes.

The ramp connecting eastbound I-30 to southbound I-635 was also closed.

5:57am- Texas Sky Ranger over I-30 EB at Gus Thomason. Car pinned under 18 wheeler. All lanes closed. @nbcdfw #DFWTraffic @AndrewTateTV pic.twitter.com/PeuJYA6d9R — Samantha Davies (@SDaviesNBC5) September 1, 2020

A Mesquite police spokesman confirmed the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. He noted the freeway closure would last for some time as authorities investigated.

