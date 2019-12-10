Police say one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash that closed Texas 183 in Irving for several hours overnight.

According to police, it happened after 7 p.m. near O'Connor Road after a tow truck driver stopped to help a stranded driver. Police said a drunken driver crashed into the tow truck and the stranded car. Police said a total of four cars were involved in the crash.

A 38-year-old man is in custody and accused of intoxication manslaughter, police said. Police did not release his name.

Authorities have not identified the person killed in the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

All lanes were reopened