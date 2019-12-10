traffic

Deadly Crash Closes 183 in Irving Overnight, 1 Arrested: Police

The crash happened Tuesday night

By Chris Blake

Police say one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash that closed Texas 183 in Irving for several hours overnight.

According to police, it happened after 7 p.m. near O'Connor Road after a tow truck driver stopped to help a stranded driver. Police said a drunken driver crashed into the tow truck and the stranded car. Police said a total of four cars were involved in the crash.

A 38-year-old man is in custody and accused of intoxication manslaughter, police said. Police did not release his name.

Traffic

Covering traffic news that could affect your commute.

Fort Worth 8 mins ago

Deadly Wrong-Way Crash Closes I-30 in Fort Worth Wednesday Morning

traffic 11 hours ago

State Highway 121 Reopens After 3-Car Crash in Euless

Authorities have not identified the person killed in the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

All lanes were reopened

This article tagged under:

trafficIrving
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us