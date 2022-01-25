Thousands of Birds Fill Field Near Rockwall Apartment Complex

NBC 5 viewer Linda Ashley shared photos of thousands of birds that landed in a field near her apartment complex in Rockwall.

Linda Ashley
Thousands of birds landed right outside my 3rd floor apartment window at Evergreen senior apts. They were in the field corner of Justin and Townsend. in Rockwall, Texas.
Linda Ashley
Linda Ashley
Linda Ashley
Linda Ashley
Linda Ashley
Linda Ashley
