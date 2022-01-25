Thousands of Birds Fill Field Near Rockwall Apartment Complex Published 1 hour ago • Updated 43 mins ago NBC 5 viewer Linda Ashley shared photos of thousands of birds that landed in a field near her apartment complex in Rockwall. 7 photos 1/7 Linda Ashley Thousands of birds landed right outside my 3rd floor apartment window at Evergreen senior apts. They were in the field corner of Justin and Townsend. in Rockwall, Texas. 2/7 Linda Ashley Thousands of birds landed right outside my 3rd floor apartment window at Evergreen senior apts. They were in the field corner of Justin and Townsend. in Rockwall, Texas. 3/7 Linda Ashley 4/7 Linda Ashley Thousands of birds landed right outside my 3rd floor apartment window at Evergreen senior apts. They were in the field corner of Justin and Townsend. in Rockwall, Texas. 5/7 Linda Ashley Thousands of birds landed right outside my 3rd floor apartment window at Evergreen senior apts. They were in the field corner of Justin and Townsend. in Rockwall, Texas. 6/7 Linda Ashley Thousands of birds landed right outside my 3rd floor apartment window at Evergreen senior apts. They were in the field corner of Justin and Townsend. in Rockwall, Texas. 7/7 Linda Ashley Thousands of birds landed right outside my 3rd floor apartment window at Evergreen senior apts. They were in the field corner of Justin and Townsend. in Rockwall, Texas. This article tagged under: Rockwallisee@nbcdfw.comRockwall Countybirds More Photo Galleries Girl, Trapped by Snakes, Rescued From Southlake Storm Drain North Texans Show Off Their Boots as Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Kicks Off Elmer Stewart Rhodes Renderings of the New Dallas Police Academy at UNT Dallas