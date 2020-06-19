Juneteenth

White Coats for Black Lives March Highlights Health Care Disparities in Minority Communities

By Laura Harris

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Dallas County has declared racism a public health crisis. The resolution was unanimously approved by commissioners and mandates the county adopt policies that will improve the lives of black and brown people living within the county.

Dr. Jessica Shepherd, OBGYN in Dallas, says she couldn’t agree more, especially when it comes to healthcare and access to it.

Shepherd was recently featured on Women’s Health Magazine’s social media pages as she marched in a peaceful protest in Dallas called, “White Coats for Black Lives.” She was also recently interviewed by Forbes discussing the issue.

“As a Black woman, I make up only two percent of the medical community, so I understand what many black people are going through when they are trying to get access to adequate health care,” Shepherd said.

Health care disparities, access to treatment and pre-existing conditions are compounding the coronavirus pandemic in these communities.

“I took part in the march because I felt that I need to stand in solidarity with the physicians that were there and the health care providers that are dedicated to making sure that we voice exactly how we are going to impact this system,” Shepherd said. “Making sure that we are bringing a voice to our patients who are not able to speak for themselves.”

This article tagged under:

JuneteenthDallasDallas County
