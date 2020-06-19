Powerful Dallas Viral Image Sees Second Life

A viral photograph taken in Dallas that went viral in 2019 is finding a second life and new audience.

The photo shows then-6-year-old Harper Anthony surrounded by approximately 100 men of color dressed in suits.

“You see a young boy surrounded by a sea of black men,” NeAndre Broussard with Black Menswear explained. “It says ‘we are rooting for you. We are supporting you. We are behind you. You are a king. You’ve got a foundation. You’ve got a support system.’”

Quite a bit has changed in the world since that photo was originally taken.

“You fast forward 15 months later and through everything that is going on, it’s now resurfaced as a call-out during the current time that we need to come together and do more,” Broussard said.

Broussard and Black Menswear hosted similar flash mob photo shoots around the country – all with men of color dressed in suits.

“I can see myself. I can see my community in a more positive spectrum versus a lot of the negative energy that is put into how you see yourself,” Broussard said. “I think this is going to be one of those images that survive multiple generations, multiple decades because it is so powerful without any words.”