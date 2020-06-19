Local Civil Rights Attorney Reflects on Police-Race Relations and the Judicial System

We live in a country where it is written there should be justice for all, but continued evidence of police misconduct has a bright light on that very statement. Is there justice for everyone? Is everyone in this country treated fairly when it comes to the police?

Recent data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics shows Black men are roughly five times more likely to be put in prison than their white counterparts and nearly 13 times as likely in the 18 to 19 age group. Currently, there are several non-profits, like the Equal Justice Initiative, working to end mass incarceration, excessive punishment and racial inequality.

Dallas Civil Rights attorney Justin Moore joined NBC 5 to reflect on police interactions with minorities in America and what he says must happen to get equal justice under the law, for all.