‘End Racism Now' To Be Painted on Fort Worth Main Street

Volunteers are needed on Saturday to help emblazon an anti-racism message onto a downtown Fort Worth street.

The words “END RACISM NOW” will be painted in black and white over all lanes of traffic in the 800 block of Main Street, immediately north of the Fort Worth Convention Center.

Fort Worth artists Letitia and Sedrick Huckaby are looking forward to adding this public display of unity to the national conversation.

“We are in the middle of a very pivotal moment. It is a time where we can re-examine our national priorities, and [this project] is a way of creatively inviting people to join,” Sedrick Huckaby said.

The work will begin on Friday morning, but the bulk of the painting will take place on Saturday which is when volunteers are needed. There has already been a large show of support, but anyone who wants to participate is encouraged to do so. Social distancing will be maintained, and all participants are asked to bring a mask.

In addition to filling in the black paint on the word RACISM, volunteers will be asked to sign their names in black onto the white lettering on either END or NOW.

“It will sort of incorporate their personality, their signature into the statement they are signing onto,” said Letitia Huckaby. “This is something that needs to happen right now, and I think that is something that’s really powerful.”

Main Street between Eighth and Ninth streets will be closed as of 6 a.m. Friday and remain closed through 6 p.m. on Sunday. Barricades will be placed an either end of the work area.

The paint is water-based and will therefore be temporary, but the Huckabys believe it might last for upwards of a month.