Crews Dismantle Confederate Memorial in Denton's Downtown Square

By Brian Roth

Work began overnight in Denton's downtown square to dismantle and relocate the Confederate monument that has been a flashpoint of controversy over the years.
Denton County Judge Andy Eads announced earlier this month that the monument outside of the historic Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square would be moved. It was erected in 1918.

Pictures taken overnight by local photographer Sarah Leal showed crews using a crane to remove the statue that stood atop the base of the monument.

Photos: Denton Confederate Monument Relocation Begins

Many Confederate symbols and monuments have been damaged or brought down by demonstrators and removed by local authorities since the death of George Floyd, an African-American man whose death has become a worldwide symbol in demonstrations calling for changes to police practices and an end to racial prejudice.

