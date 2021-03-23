Arlington

Need a Ride in Arlington? You Might Be Picked Up by a Self-Driving Vehicle

This new Arlington Rapid Pilot Program is available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

By Demetrius Harper

Picture of a autonomous RAPID vehicle
NBC 5 News

A fleet of new self-driving vehicles are now making their way around the streets of Arlington.

The Arlington Rapid Pilot Program has integrated on-demand autonomous vehicle service into a transportation service.

This option will be available to riders through the Via app and will offer 5 types of self-driving vehicles which include a wheelchair-accessible vehicle.

The front of the Autonomous RAPID vehicle

They're all available to book from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday for destinations within the RAPID service area including the Downtown Library, City Hall, UTA and many other restaurants and buildings.

The City of Arlington is operating Rideshare, automation, and payment integration demonstration, RAPID, in partnership with Via transportation Incorporation, May Mobility and the University of Texas at Arlington through a grant provided by the Federal Transit Administration.

This new program is to help offer trips around Downtown Arlington and around the UTA campus.

