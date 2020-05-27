Help NASA #LaunchAmerica With STEM Activities, Capsule Simulator Before Today’s Launch

Before veteran NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken make history Wednesday afternoon riding SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule to the International Space Station on a test flight, NASA is inviting members of the public to participate in the #LaunchAmerica mission.

The #LaunchAmerica mission will send the American astronauts to the ISS, on an American rocket launched from American soil as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program.

The launch is the first time astronauts have blasted off from the U.S. in nine years and the first time they're being carried aloft by a private company.

To help commemorate the historic moment, NASA has added to its website a STEM launch kit with activities for kids grades K-4 and for grades 5-12. There are virtual bulletin board kits, A-Z activity sheets and even bookmarks that can be printed out. Check them all out here. NASA has more STEM activities available here.

Think you have what it takes to be a space pilot? SpaceX has added a simulator where you can pilot the capsule and attempt to dock with the ISS. It's much more difficult than you might think, even for adults.

When it comes time to launch at 3:33 p.m. CT, come back to this article where the liftoff from historic pad 39A will be streamed live at the top of this page. Live video and countdown coverage begins at 11:15 a.m.

The Dragon capsule is expected to dock with the ISS at 10:39 a.m. CT on Thursday. They'll open the hatch about two hours later.

Wednesday's Demo-2 mission will be the final major step before NASA’s Commercial Crew Program certifies Crew Dragon for operational, long-duration missions to the space station.

"This certification and regular operation of Crew Dragon will enable NASA to continue the important research and technology investigations taking place onboard the station, which benefits people on Earth and lays the groundwork for future exploration of the Moon and Mars starting with the agency’s Artemis program," NASA said on its website.

Artemis is the agency's plan to land a woman and man on the moon by 2024. Artemis is the twin sister of Apollo, the project name for the original moon landings done in the 1960s and 1970s.