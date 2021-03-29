87th Texas Legislature

Coming Up: Gov. Greg Abbott to Discuss Broadband Access Legislation Monday

NBC 5

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will hold a news conference Monday at about noon where he is expected to discuss broadband access legislation.

The proposed legislation will increase broadband access across the state. Abbott is expected to be joined by Texas Speaker Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont), State Rep. Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin, District 57), the author of the legislation, and Hampshire-Fannett ISD Superintendent Dwaine Augustine.

The news conference is expected to begin at about noon in Beaumont. Live video from the news conference will appear in the player above.

This article tagged under:

87th Texas LegislatureGreg AbbottTexas newsdade phelantrent ashby
