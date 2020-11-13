Dallas

Blind Dating Meets Social Distancing in New Dating App

By Laura Harris

S'More Dating App

A new dating app is trying to change the face of online dating, literally. S’More (something more) touts an experience like no other for online daters.

“It’s the first anti-superficial relationship app with thousands of locals already on it. Dallas is S’More’s sixth active city in the U.S.,” Adam Cohen Aslatei, CEO of S’More said.

Think of it as a blind date, but on an app.

"The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. S'More allows you to connect with a person and the more you chat with them and the more you and get to know about them the more their photo unblurs and more visual content about them unlocks," Aslatei said.

Lilly Talavera is a user in Dallas and said she is just looking for something that doesn’t require her to put her best face forward before someone gets to know her.

"It’s like your photo is your first impression and you don’t know how to pose. what do I do? So it’s all about the profile photo and with S'More app, it’s about getting to know someone without judging them on their photo,” Talavera said.

S’More is available in the Google Play and Apple Store for free.

